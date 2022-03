TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –A fire department in Southern California is showing off the department’s “baby boom.”

In a series of photos, the Chino Valley Fire District announced the welcoming of 15 babies born to families in the department all born in the span of twelve months.

The babies range in age from 3 weeks and 12 months old

According to the department’s Facebook page, many of the firefighters became first-time dads “during the trying times that we all faced during the pandemic.”