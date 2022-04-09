(WFLA) — Video showed the moment two baby alligators hatched and took their first swim at a reptile park in New South Wales, Australia.

The Australian Reptile Park said the pair, named Thor and Loki, emerged from their eggs after their incubation, “looking like something from Jurassic Park.”

The park said keepers “raided” the alligator nests to incubate the eggs, and prevented them from “being eaten by cannibalistic alligators and to protect them from the harsh Australian summer.”

This video, shared by Australian Reptile Park via storyful, showed the hatchlings taking their first dip in the water.