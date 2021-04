(NBC) – Staff at a Kentucky hospital celebrated the Easter holiday in a sweet way this year. Not with traditional candy and chocolate, but by dressing up little ones who were the stars of their Easter baskets.

The team at Baptist Health Louisville surrounded the babies with Easter-themed props and some even donned bunny ears.

Of course, the wee ones weren’t phased at all, most napping while the photos were snapped.

Later on, the babies got a visit from the Easter bunny.