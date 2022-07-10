CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

The average price around the Tampa Bay area was $4.36 on Sunday, according to data collected from Gasbuddy. The price for a regular gallon of gasoline dropped approximately 55 cents since reaching an all-time high on June 11.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon. In the Tampa Bay area, the lowest average price was in the St. Petersburg area while the highest average price was in Lutz.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.