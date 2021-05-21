Authorities: Toddler accidentally kills 6-year-old sister in Alabama

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 6-year-old girl was accidentally killed after being shot inside her home in Alabama Monday has been identified.

Bella Callaway was shot by her 3-year-old sibling with a gun that was found in her Maylene home.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler found an unsecured firearm home and accidentally discharged the weapon. The 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arriving, the sheriff’s office said.

“This was a truly tragic morning for Shelby County,” Sheriff John Samaniego said. “Our agency grieves with the family of this child. I would like to thank the Alabaster Fire Department, County 17 Fire and Rescue, and Southeast Shelby Rescue for their assistance.”