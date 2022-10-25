TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Indiana State Police are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found zipped inside a suitcase in April.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WLWT, state officials will discuss the latest updates at a press conference which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The investigation began on April 16 after a mushroom hunter called 911 to report a body found inside a suitcase with prominent Las Vegas logos wrapped around it. Authorities said the suitcase was found near a heavily wooded area approximately 80 feet off a road in Indiana.

Police had previously said they believed the boy to be between the ages of 5 and 8, but later said they were confident he was about 5 years old. He was described as a Black male, approximately 4 feet tall with a slim build and short hair.

Investigators said they are convinced he was killed within a week of his discovery.

Autopsy and toxicology reports previously released by the Indiana State Police noted there was “no anatomical cause of death.” However, authorities discovered the child died as a result of an “electrolyte imbalance” due to “viral gastroenteritis.”

For months, authorities have not been able to determine if the child was alive when he was placed inside the suitcase.

So far, police have yet to match the boy to any missing child cases.

“All those documented missing children cases you see on websites, we’re aware of them,” said Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police. “We tie into those databases, too. We’re talking with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. All those types of things—we have that information in front of us. It’s the information of that child who’s not on that list that we’re looking for.”

Huls previously said if there was a case involving a missing child that had some chance of a match, they’re confident they already have that information and do not require additional tips.