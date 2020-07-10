Authorities seek help identifying suspects who allegedly attacked 80-year-old man

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WFLA/KTLA) – Authorities on Thursday released photos of a suspect and possible accomplice in the alleged assault of an 80-year-old man in the bathroom of a California grocery store.

The assault occurred about 8:30 a.m. at the grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station.

Investigators believe the suspect repeatedly punched and kicked the victim and stole his wallet.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 20 and 25 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and approximately 250 pounds, the sheriff’s department reported. He was wearing a light-colored sleeveless T-shirt, white shorts and a black mask with a design of white fangs.

The second person in the photos is a woman whom investigators believe accompanied the man to the store. She was wearing a multi-colored patterned romper and a black face mask with red lips, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim was taken to a hospital for facial injuries and several broken ribs, according to the sheriff’s department. Family members outside the hospital identified the man as Roberto Flores Lopez.

Lopez and his wife were on a typical shopping trip when he went to the restroom, according to his son, Francisco Ordorico.

“Someone found him inside the bathroom and he was bleeding on the floor,” Ordorico said.

After Lopez gave up his wallet, the attacker continued to kick him, striking him in the head and leaving him on the floor begging for his life, his family says.

“At this time, there is no evidence indicating this is a hate crime and seems exclusively to be a robbery,” the sheriff’s department said in a written statement.

The investigation is ongoing.