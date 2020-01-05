Authorities search for missing 12-year-old Ohio girls

Missing Ohio girls Alexus Martin and Harmony Simmons

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating two missing girls.

Authorities say Alexus Martin and Harmony Simmons, both 12 years old, recently ran away from a home.

They were last seen around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Denver Road, which is located in southern Ross County.

Martin is 4’11” tall, 140 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Simmons is 5’3″ tall, 200 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 773-1185.

