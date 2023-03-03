Authorities pursued an armed carjacking suspect in Los Angeles County on Friday afternoon.

The wild pursuit began in Corona as the driver led officers on a high-speed, erratic chase, hitting over 125 miles per hour at times.

The driver allegedly shot at officers with a rifle at one point, authorities said. Several bullet holes were seen on the truck’s windshield.

The suspect dangerously weaved through busy intersections, ignoring street lights while speeding on the wrong side of the road.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms the chase began as a carjacking.

As he continued weaving through thick traffic, he violently sideswipes a patrol car, causing him to crash into a light pole.

The moment the suspect violently sideswiped a patrol car during a high-speed pursuit in L.A. County. (KTLA)

Suspect crashes into street pole during a pursuit in L.A. County. (KTLA)

Suspect being hog tied during his arrest following a high-speed chase in L.A. County. (KTLA)

Suspect taken into custody following a dangerous pursuit in L.A. County. (KTLA)

The suspect then hopped out of the truck and began running on surface streets, attempting but failing, to carjack another nearby car.

A group of officers quickly tackled the man to the ground. During his arrest, the suspect was seen being hog-tied as police say he remained uncooperative while physically lashing out.

