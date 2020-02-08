Authorities: Nursing student busted in Tennessee drug raid may be ‘directly related to the Mexican cartel’

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drug agents say the prime target was studying to be a nurse, living in a tiny Tennessee apartment with her mother and her small child.

But agents say looks can be deceiving.

Investigators say the woman arrested is a major player in a cartel operated narcotics operation that was threatening to flood Middle Tennessee streets with narcotics.

One of the key drug agents in the operation says, “to have this amount of drugs in an apartment with a kid is shocking.”

The raid in Sumner County, Tennessee went down on Jan. 30. It was an investigation that was begun by Metro police in Nashville. Agents say one of the targets in that investigation had strong ties to Sumner County, so the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force was brought into the operation.

That’s when Metro Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force raided a storage locker and a Gallatin apartment.

Officers hit the jackpot at both locations.

In the end, they seized four pounds of meth, 1.5 pounds of heroin, and more than half a pound of fentanyl.

Drug agents say a few grains of fentanyl can kill.

Investigators say after all the drugs are cut with heroin and other cutting agents and then sold on the streets, the drugs would be worth close to $400,000.

At the apartment, agents seized close to $10,000 stuffed in a paper sack. The drug agent says the money is all drug proceeds.

During the operation, 30-year-old Pearline Neal was arrested.

Agents say the single mother was shocked, saying very little while agents searched her home.

Drug agents say the nursing student was living in a small apartment with her mother and small child.

Drug agents say the child could have easily found the drugs.

“The heroin was in a clothes bag. That was easy for the kid to go snooping. And the next thing you know, they are holding a rock of heroin. And bricks of pure heroin hidden in a bag.”

According to investigators, Neal has no prior criminal record.

Agents say there’s no doubt this dope has ties to a Mexican cartel and Pearline Neal is much more than just some street-level dealer.

“She would obviously meet someone directly related to the Mexican cartel or someone transporting the drugs for the cartel. Most of the times, with this kind of weight, the only people above these people are the cartel, or they are the people running the drugs up here from the cartel.”

Neal may have had no prior criminal history, but she is now looking at potential years in prison.

Neal is in the Sumner County jail under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday"

1 adult, 2 children in critical condition after Pasco County house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 adult, 2 children in critical condition after Pasco County house fire"

Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair"

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"

State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder"

the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college"

Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial"

EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home"

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain"

FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss