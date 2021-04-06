Pursuit ends with driver crashing into big rig in Pomona

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) -A pursuit ended after about two hours when the driver crashed into a big rig in Pomona Tuesday evening.

The chase went through Riverside and Jurupa Valley, then made its way through the San Gabriel Valley and Diamond Bar. The vehicle was going through Pomona around 6:15 p.m. as WFLA’s sister station KTLA’s chopper arrived above the chase.

At least six sheriff’s patrol units were chasing the pickup truck.

The vehicle was going in the opposite direction of traffic in the area of Holt Avenue, driving through red lights.

The driver got into at least one collision on surface streets in Pomona, then continued on.

The pickup truck made its way to La Verne around 6:30 p.m., then back to a residential area of Pomona.

The car got onto a sidewalk for a few seconds and made a right turn.

The driver could be seen throwing something out of the vehicle around 6:50 p.m.

The pickup truck went into a shopping center parking lot in the area of Paloma Drive and Holt Avenue, hitting another truck then continuing on. The driver then returned to the same parking lot minutes later, drove through it and then exited from the driveway.

Immediately after exiting, the car turned into the street when it crashed into a semitruck just before 7 p.m. in the area of San Antonio Avenue.

The airbags of the vehicle appeared to be deployed, and a passenger was seen hanging their arms and head out the window.

The driver eventually got out of the car, and crawled toward deputies. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.