(NewsNation) — Authorities in New York expanded the search for missing college student Matthew Grant beyond Monroe County as law enforcement continue to search the area and neighboring states for clues to his disappearance.

Grant is a student at Rochester Institute of Technology and was last seen on Nov. 20 at wrestling practice.

The 22-year-old mechanical engineering student from Onaway, Michigan, was driving a 2014 gray Jeep Cherokee with Michigan license plate ESR-8141.

Grant’s car was last tracked to an exit near Syracuse, New York, on Monday.

Matthew Grant was last seen on Monday, Nov. 20. (Monroe County Sheriff)

His parents said he wanted to explore the outdoors and had searched for maps of the Appalachian Trail and Adirondacks before he disappeared, but said it would be out of character for him to leave town without telling anyone.

Police say it’s not clear if Grant intended to head home to Michigan for the Thanksgiving holiday. They have said there is no information indicating he is currently in imminent danger but they cannot confirm he is safe since they don’t know what happened.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they are working around the clock to locate Grant and there have been some leads in the case.

Grant was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on Grant or his car should call 911 or email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov.