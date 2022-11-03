TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are pursuing the driver of a stolen big rig along the 5 Freeway in California Thursday afternoon.

According to Nexstar’s KTLA, the truck was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area. Local officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m. local time.

By 3:10 p.m. local time, the driver ran over a spike strip laid out by authorities. However, the strip was unsuccessful in stopping the truck. Sometime after the vehicle ran over the strip, the front right tire appeared to come loose and become wedged under the rig.

Despite smoke coming from the truck, the driver continued along at an even slower rate.

The truck eventually caught fire along the freeway as the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered to authorities.

Meanwhile, the cab was fully engulfed in flames as traffic on the freeway came to a halt, KTLA reported.

