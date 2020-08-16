Aug. 16 celebrates National Joke Day

(CNN) – Knock, knock. Who’s there? National Joke Day!
National Day Calendar says it’s on Aug. 16.
Research shows laughter really can be good medicine. It activates the abdominal muscles and releases feel-good endorphins.
So, go ahead and tell your friends, why did that chicken cross the road?
