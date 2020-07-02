LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Attorney: Missing Texas solider was killed at Fort Hood

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC News Channel

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a soldier missing since April says Army investigators believe the woman was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served.

Attorney Natalie Khawam said Thursday that the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods.

The Army said Wednesday that a soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had killed himself.

Officials identified him Thursday as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois. The Army says a civilian suspect has been arrested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss