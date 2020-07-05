LIVE NOW /
Attorney confirms Vanessa Guillen remains positively identified

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) – Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam confirmed Sunday evening, the remains found along the Leon River in Texas have been positively identified as Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

The Fort Hood soldier went missing April 22.

During a press conference last week, Fort Hood officials said Specialist Aaron Robinson, killed himself as officers moved in to arrest him on July 1.

Twenty-two-year-old Cecily Ann Aguilar was identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a suspect in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Sunday, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) issued the following statement in response to Spc. Vanessa Guillen being found dead and demanded justice for the Guillen family.

“I am heartbroken for Vanessa Guillen and join everyone across the country in prayer for the Guillen family. Vanessa was a 20-year Latina soldier with a bright future ahead of her. Sadly, that bright future was cut short while she was serving our country. I will continue to work with the family until they get justice for Vanessa and we guarantee this never again happens to another soldier.”

