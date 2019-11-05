Breaking News
Toddler run over and killed by family car in Plant City
Live Now
Battleground Florida: Looking ahead to 2020

AT&T fined $60M for misleading with ‘unlimited’ plans

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (AP) – AT&T will pay $60 million to settle the government’s allegation that it misled customers of unlimited-data plans by slowing down service for heavy users.

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that AT&T will automatically provide partial refunds to customers who signed up for unlimited wireless plans before 2011.

The FTC sued AT&T in 2014 for not clearly letting customers know that if they used up a certain amount of data, AT&T would slow their speeds so much that web browsing was almost impossible. It said then that AT&T had throttled at least 3.5 million customers.

The agency says AT&T is required to say prominently if data speeds or amounts are restricted.

Today, AT&T’s website says it may slow speeds of unlimited plans after a certain amount of data is used.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar