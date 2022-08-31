Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Warren)

ATLANTA (AP) — A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park.

Flames were visible on the roof of the 32-story tower, sending a dark column of smoke into the sky as more than 20 construction workers spilled out onto the surrounding streets.

Atlanta Assistant Fire Chief Greg Gray told reporters the fire was confined to the roof and was put out within 40 minutes of being reported.

Black smoke from a fire atop a building under construction is seen on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Called The Metropolitan at Atlanta, the privately owned tower is slated to be an 835-bed, 265-unit residence, aimed at Georgia State University students. Permits filed in 2021 when construction began valued the work at $56 million.

The building is supposed to be completed in August 2023. While its steel and concrete structure has been erected, the interiors remain unfinished.

The building’s developer and contractor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.