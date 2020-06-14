Atlanta officials offering $10K for information on Wendy’s fire

ATLANTA (WFLA) – Atlanta police are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a fire at a Wendy’s restaurant.

The fire was set Saturday night during protests over the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Authorities released photos on Sunday of a person they want to identify.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta said it will pay $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the fire.

Protests reignited in Atlanta on Saturday following the police-involved shooting death of Brooks.