Atlanta lowering flags indefinitely to honor Rep. John Lewis

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is lowering flags to half-staff indefinitely to honor Rep. John Lewis, who represented the city for more than 30 years in Congress before his death.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement Saturday in a statement that says words can’t describe the loss of Lewis.

The most humble of heroes, the most brave of giants. @repjohnlewis loved unconditionally and called upon us all to be a better version of ourselves. He was my Congressman and my best example of true servant leadership. I am grateful for his life and the joy of having known him. pic.twitter.com/HC23WElOtV — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 18, 2020

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank notes the city lost two civil rights icons in a single day: Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early adviser to Martin Luther King Jr.

Lewis was an Alabama native who made a career of politics in Atlanta.

He won his first political office in the city in 1981, when he was elected to the Atlanta City Council.

