TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) – The Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, has been shut down due to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

The hotel shut down on July 15. However, another case of the disease has been announced.

This is the eleventh case of the disease linked to the hotel.

No deaths have been reported since the outbreak, however, the hotel will be closed until Aug. 11.