Pilots hospitalized after military aircraft crashes in Texas neighborhood, damaging homes, police say

LAKE WORTH, Texas (WFLA/NBC) — At least two people are injured after a military plane crashed in the middle of a Texas neighborhood, according to officials.

NBC affiliate KXAS reports that the two pilots were hurt and three homes were damaged in a Lake Worth neighborhood, according to Fort Worth police and fire personnel. Personnel said no residents were injured, however.

At this time, we can confirm one plane is down. 2-6 homes damaged.

Crash location correction: Between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 19, 2021

One pilot has been hospitalized at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas while in critical condition. KXAS reports that the second pilot was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

