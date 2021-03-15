At least 8 pedestrians hit by car in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WFLA) — Several people were injured in California on Monday when police say a driver hit people walking in downtown San Diego.

At least eight pedestrians were hit and injured, according to our sister station Fox 5 San Diego. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. PT – or noon ET – near San Diego City College, Fox 5 reports.

Our NBC affiliate, NBC San Diego, reports that authorities have confirmed a car hit multiple pedestrians and left at least three people with serious injuries. More than 60 first responders were initially called to the scene of the crash, they reported.

Fox 5 is reporting a driver has been detained. More information is expected to be released at a Monday afternoon news conference.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

