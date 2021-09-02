At least 8 killed as Ida batters New York, New Jersey with floods and emergencies

A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC News) —At least eight people were killed as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New York and New Jersey with tornadoes, record rain and flooding that left both areas deluged and under states of emergency on Thursday.

Videos on social media showed cars submerged on highways and water pouring into subway stations and homes after a wind-driven downpour shattered rainfall records and prompted an unprecedented flash flood emergency for New York City.

Three men and three women and a 2-year-old boy died in four separate flooding incidents in the city, police said. In Passaic, New Jersey, firefighters recovered a body from a vehicle that went underwater when it was caught in floodwaters near the Passaic River, the town’s mayor said.

