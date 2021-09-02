At least 8 killed as Ida batters New York, New Jersey with floods and emergencies

National

by: Phil Helsel

Posted: / Updated:

A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC News) —At least eight people were killed as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New York and New Jersey with tornadoes, record rain and flooding that left both areas deluged and under states of emergency on Thursday.

Videos on social media showed cars submerged on highways and water pouring into subway stations and homes after a wind-driven downpour shattered rainfall records and prompted an unprecedented flash flood emergency for New York City.

Three men and three women and a 2-year-old boy died in four separate flooding incidents in the city, police said. In Passaic, New Jersey, firefighters recovered a body from a vehicle that went underwater when it was caught in floodwaters near the Passaic River, the town’s mayor said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss