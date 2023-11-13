RUSTON, La. (AP) — A stabbing attack at Louisiana Tech University in the north Louisiana city of Ruston left four people wounded.

The university says one of the victims was in critical condition after the Monday morning attack.

The university said a 23-year-old student was captured within minutes of the attack. Charges were pending.

Authorities say the attack appeared to be random.

Of the four victims, one was a graduate student, who was reported in serious condition after being airlifted to a Shreveport hospital. The other victims weren’t students.