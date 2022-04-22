WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) — Two men and a girl were shot in the Van Ness area of Washington, D.C. Friday, according to police.

The shooting is said to have happened shortly before 4 p.m.

NBC affiliate WRC-TV reported that witnesses heard several gunshots were heard in the area. At least one person was seen being escorted by police by NBC cameras, but no arrests have been confirmed.

At this time, the victims’ conditions are not known.

The University of D.C.’s Van Ness campus was locked down in response to the shooting. Officers could in tactical gear swarmed the area, some of them carrying guns.

Civilians were also seen running while escorted by officers.

Shots could be heard at a nearby high school, but the shooting did not reach there, according to police.