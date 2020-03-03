At least 25 killed after tornadoes pass through Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  At least 25 people were killed after tornadoes passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The deaths of the victims include:

  • Putnam County: 19
  • Wilson County: 3
  • Davidson County: 2
  • Benton County: 1

Metro Police reported two people died after they were hit by debris along McFerrin Avenue in East Nashville. Officers said one of the victims, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult male later died at a local hospital.

There is an unknown number of people currently missing, mostly from Putnam County. Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton told News 2 several of the victims who died overnight were children.

The Benton County Sheriff reported one person was killed and at least two others injured in the storm. The sheriff said a 67-year-old man was inside a mobile home, when it was picked up and thrown into a field.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were killed in the county and a third person died as the result of a medical situation. Mt. Juliet police explained two of the fatalities were in one home along the path of the tornado.

An initial assessment by the National Weather Service showed an EF-3 tornado with wind speeds of 155 to 160 miles per hour hit Mt. Juliet. An EF-3 tornado with wind speeds of 160 to 165 miles per hour hit the Donelson area.

NWS said the damage “might possibly” be caused by the same tornado, but crews will work to figure that out.

The Weather Service later determined an EF-3 tornado with wind speeds of 136 to 140 miles per hour caused the damage in East Nashville.

