At least 2 shot at New Jersey high school football game

Game attendees leave after shots rang out Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at a Pleasantville-Camden high school football playoff game in Pleasantville, NJ. Pleasantville Police Captain Matt Hartman says someone opened fire at Pleasantville High School on Friday night during a home game against Camden High School. The Press of Atlantic City reports at least two people were wounded when a shooter fired a gun about a half dozen times in the stands filled with spectators.(Ahmad Austin/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say there has been a shooting at a high school football game.

Pleasantville Police Captain Matt Hartman says someone opened fire at Pleasantville High School on Friday night during a home game against Camden High School.

The Press of Atlantic City reports at least two people were wounded when a shooter fired a gun about a half dozen times in the stands filled with spectators.

The newspaper adds that an unidentified woman was carried out the stands on a stretcher and onto the field by paramedics while they waited for another ambulance to arrive.

Hartman says he could not immediately confirm the number of people shot or give their conditions. He said no one was in custody as of 9:30 p.m.

Pleasantville is about seven miles (11.26 kilometers) southeast of Atlantic City.

