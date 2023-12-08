TAMPA (WFLA) – “Real candles not allowed.”

That is what NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli wrote on her social media post celebrating Hanukkah while aboard the International Space Station.

As part of the post, Moghbeli shared a video of herself spinning a dreidel in zero gravity in front of a felt cut-out of a menorah stuck to the space station’s window.

“In my household we celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah,” Moghbeli said during a press conference in July. “So I’ve brought some items for both to celebrate with my family. I’ve got a Christmas ornament with a picture of the four of us together and also my husband and little girls helped make a felt menorah with lights for each night that I can pin on to celebrate with them, so I am excited to do that.”

Moghbeli is a member of Crew-7, who moved into the space station on Aug. 27 according to the agencies website. The crew launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 26.