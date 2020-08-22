Asteroid will come close to Earth the day before US election, NASA says

As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to Earth the day before the US election.

NASA says the asteroid, named 2018V-P-1, was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November of 2018.

Its diameter is about 6.5 ft., according to NASA’s data.

The object will come close to our atmosphere, but the probability of it impacting Earth is very small at just 0.41%.

