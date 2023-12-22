ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents reveal that an Anderson man didn’t understand why he was being arrested for arson after setting fire to porches, sheds and even an RV. The man reportedly admitted to setting the fires but told police he’d been targeting the homes of child molesters who were “out on the street.”

Adam Kinnard, 33, was arrested on Tuesday morning after an RV was found engulfed in flames behind a home on Fletcher Street. Police said Kinnard was spotted by officers — who had been patrolling the area due to numerous recent arsons — walking out from behind a home on Fletcher Street right before the fire was spotted. Kinnard was reportedly acting “evasive and erratic” after he spotted the police officer’s vehicle.

Adam Kinnard (Madison County Jail)

According to court documents, numerous fires had been set in close proximity to each other in Anderson on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 5 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Sheridan Street where a detached garage was found engulfed in flames. Roughly an hour later, a shed was found burning in the 2400 block of Chase Street, the fire spreading to a neighboring garage as well. Two hours after that, a back porch was found on fire in the 1900 block of Central Avenue.

A police officer was still in the area of Central Avenue when Kinnard was spotted wearing a tan Carhart jacket and plaid pajama pants walking out from behind a house in the 1700 block of Fletcher Street. He reportedly turned down an alley and dunked behind houses after spotting the officer.

A school bus driver then flagged down the officer and reported the fire behind a home in the 1700 block of Fletcher Street, where the burning RV was found.

After being detained by officers, Kinnard denied setting any fires and claimed to just be walking to the library, court documents detail. Police said Kinnard had two Bic lighters and one orange butane lighter on his person. He did not have any cigarettes, despite claiming he had the lighters for smoking, and police noted small burn marks on his pajama pants.

After being confronted with video evidence that showed him in the area of some of the recent arsons, Kinnard reportedly became “upset and belligerent.”

When told he was being placed under arrest, Kinnard reportedly jumped up and “positioned his body as if he was going to hit (the investigator),” police wrote in their report. After being handcuffed, Kinnard began shouting about how he set the fires because child molesters lived in those homes.

Court documents detail that Kinnard told investigators that “he was tired of all the child molesters that were out on the street” and that he had used his cell phone to research where sex offenders were registered and then targeted these reported sex offenders by setting fires on their property.

Court documents reveal that several of the residences where fires were set were registered as having sex offenders residing at those locations.

Kinnard was arrested on four preliminary charges of arson as a Level 4 felony.

If officially charged and convicted, Kinndard could face up to 12 years in prison.