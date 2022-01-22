Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ after four-car crash in LA

One person was injured in a crash in the Pacific Palisades that is believed to involve actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jan. 21, 2022. (Karen Gurr)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent one woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. Photos show Schwarzenegger’s black SUV on top of another car, which appears to be a red Prius.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in the collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.