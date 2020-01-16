Army says soldier killed in parachute training in Arizona

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, Army officers said Wednesday.

U.S. Army Special Forces officials identified the dead soldier as Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, of Hope Mills, North Carolina.

Goodman served eight overseas deployments, including four in Afghanistan in the 18 years he served in the military.

Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, a spokesman at the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said no additional information would be released pending an investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss