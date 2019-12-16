Army, Navy investigating possible ‘white power’ hand gestures flashed at game

A Navy Midshipman signals his classmate on the field ahead of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(CNN) – The U.S. Naval Academy is investigating whether two midshipmen flashed a hand symbol associated with white supremacy during live pregame coverage of the Army vs. Navy matchup Saturday.

Academy officials plan to question the midshipmen involved.

Meanwhile, West Point is looking into an Army cadet seen separately making the same gesture.

The gesture in question is when someone forms the OK sign with their fingers and thumb. The sign is associated with white nationalism.

While some see it as a racist gesture, others say it could be an innocent one.

The gesture acquired new significance in 2017 after some members of the website 4chan claimed it represented the letters “w” and “p” for white power.

The Naval Academy has said based on findings of the investigation, those involved will be held appropriately accountable.

