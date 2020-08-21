Army asks for help in search of missing 23-year-old Fort Hood soldier

TAMPA (WFLA) – The US Army is asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes, according to a statement from Fort Hood in Texas.

“The 1st Cavalry Division is actively attempting to locate Sgt. Elder Fernandes who has gone missing,” the statement said. “Our primary concern is for his health and well-being.”

Fernandes is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 133 pounds, according to the Killeen Police Department, which is investigating his disappearance. Police said he was last seen wearing black army shorts and a t-shirt with red athletic shoes.

According to Killeen police, Fernandes’ family said the 23-year-old was last seen on Monday afternoon by his staff sergeant when he was dropped off at his home in Killeen.

According to Fort Hood, Fernandes is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade. Finding him is a “top priority for the Division,” Fort Hood’s statement said.

“We have completed a search of the entire division area, to include motorpools, parking lots, and headquarters buildings,” the statement said, “and the unit is in contact with the Soldiers Family [sic], the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and civilian law enforcement agencies to help find him as we continue our search.”

Anyone who has seen Fernandes or knows where he might be is asked to contact Killeen police, the Fort Hood Military Police or US Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).