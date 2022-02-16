Arlene Alvarez’s family demands justice for 9-year-old shot-and-killed by robbery victim

HOUSTON (NBC) – The family of a 9-year-old who died after being shot when a man opened fire on a robbery suspect is demanding justice for their daughter.

Arlene Alvarez was riding in her family’s pickup truck Monday evening when they drove by an ATM robbery in progress at a Chase Bank in Houston, Texas.

The man who was robbed, Tony Earls, 41, pulled out a gun and began to shoot at the suspect who was on foot.

Arlene’s father Armando said Earls was less than 10 feet away from his vehicle when he fired multiple shots, one hitting the gas tank and another striking his daughter in the head.

He said he told his entire family in the truck to duck down, but Arlene had on headphones at the time and could not hear him.

“Why is this person out on bond? My daughter is not here. How are these things possible? I just don’t get it,” Alvarez said.

Chase Bank released this statement today: “We’re saddened by this tragic incident and offer our sincere condolences to the Alvarez family. We are working closely with local officials who are handling the investigation.”