Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop

This undated photo provided by the Crittenden County, Arkansas, jail shows Demarcus Donnell Parker. Parker has been sentenced to two life in prison terms plus 835 years for the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer. Court documents show Parker was convicted Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, by a Crittenden County jury of first-degree murder, illegally shooting a weapon from a vehicle and 21 related charges in the April 2018 shooting death of off-duty Forrest City officer Oliver Johnson. (Crittenden County Jail via AP)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to two life terms plus 835 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in northeast Arkansas.

Demarcus Donnell Parker, 27, was convicted Tuesday by a Crittenden County jury of first-degree murder, illegally shooting a weapon from a vehicle and 21 related charges in the April 2018 shooting death of Forrest City officer Oliver Johnson, according to court documents.

An attorney for Parker did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.

Prosecutors have said Parker was shooting at rival gang members outside Johnson’s home in West Memphis when the officer was struck by a stray bullet. Investigators have said Johnson was likely not the target of the gunfire.

Trial on similar charges is pending against a co-defendant in the shooting, George Henderson, who has pleaded not guilty.