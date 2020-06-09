Arizona shopper slaps woman after she was told to ‘go back to Mexico’

PHOENIX (CNN Newsource) – It was the slap heard around the country.

An Arizona woman slapped in the face after telling another woman at a gas station to “Go back to Mexico.”

Greg Conn who captured the whole thing on video said the fight started when a woman named Tamara Harrian came into the gas station and complained her pump was not working.

Harrian later got into an argument with another woman, named Karina telling her to “Go get in line” and “Go back to mexico.”

Tamara then claims to be the manager of the gas station… A claim that the business later said was not true.

After a continued back and forth, Karina eventually slaps Tamara after she reaches out and grabs her.

“Five seconds after I was checking out this lady walks in and all upset that her pump wasn’t working and that there was a line in the gas station, she started yelling at the clerk to go get another clerk to come out, “Conn added. “The lady went off on her. Told the cashier not to serve her and that she could go back to her country.”

Bob Harrian, Tamara’s husband, later apologized and said his wife suffers from mental illness.

Harrian says his law firm is now the target of harassment.

“And I love her dearly and that’s not who she is and I just want everyone to know how sorry I am and the lady that altercation, I am so sorry, I don’t know her name I don’t know how to reach I just want to share I’m so sorry all that happened.”

The video which was posted on Facebook on Saturday by Conn has received nearly 1 million views.