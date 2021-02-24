LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Arizona man faked his own kidnapping to avoid work, police say

National

by: , NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(AP/NBC) – Arizona police said a man who claimed he had been kidnapped later confessed during an interview that he made up the story up to avoid work.

Police said they found Brandon Soules near a water tower with his hands bound behind his back and a bandana stuffed in his mouth, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported Wednesday.

Soules told police that two masked men had kidnapped him, knocked him unconscious, then left him where he was found.

Coolidge detectives conducted an investigation that found no evidence that a kidnapping or assault had occurred.

Soules reportedly admitted to police that he made the story up as an excuse to not have to work. He was arrested Feb. 17 for false reporting to police.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Soules who might comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss