Arizona deputy wrestles limbless teen, releases statement on incident

TUCSON, AZ. (CNN) – An Arizona deputy under fire for wrestling a teen with no arms or legs is speaking out for the first time.

The video above shows the September incident which happened at a group home. One of the residents recorded the encounter.

The Pima County deputy, Manuel Van Santen, was placed on administrative leave.

Friday he released a statement through his attorney:

“There are events before and after the video clip that were critical to the use of force and the overall context of the arrest. I was there to secure individuals who might be a threat to themselves, the staff and other residents.” Attorney Steve Portel

Van Santen also says he followed his training and the directives of the sheriff’s department.

He hopes to clear his name and return to duty.

