Argument involving teens escalated to Austin mass shooting on 6th Street, affidavit says

At least 14 people are hurt after a mass shooting in downtown Austin on 6th Street near Trinity Street June 12, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An argument between two groups of teens in Texas escalated to a shooting that killed one person and injured 13 others on June 12, an arrest affidavit from the Austin Police Department said.

APD says a 17-year-old pulled a gun from his waistband and he and his “crew” walked by another group of people, exchanged words with them and then started shooting.

The affidavit says as the group he was in walked by the other group, the teen said, “What y’all wanna do? Y’all wanna fight?” A minor from the other group replied with, “it’s whatever,” and the affidavit says that’s when the 17-year-old pulled out his gun and started shooting.

The same minor said the teen shot him in the leg a few days before in Killeen, the affidavit said. A police report from Killeen police supported the minor’s claim that the 17-year-old was the primary suspect in that shooting as well. Killeen police told KXAN on June 8, officers were called to a Harker Heights hospital to talk to a teen who had been shot. The victim told them he was outside a home on Toledo Drive when a dark-colored sedan drove by and fired shots toward him. Police are looking into potential suspects, the department said Wednesday.

Another minor police interviewed in Austin said the group immediately starting running away and heard gunshots behind him.

Multiple people confirmed to investigators that not only the 17-year-old had a gun, but another juvenile did as well, the affidavit said. He and the other juvenile each showed their weapons after the brief verbal exchange before the gunfire began, the affidavit said.

Eight shell casings, believed to be from the same gun, were found by investigators on the sidewalk outside a bar in the area of the shooting, the affidavit said.

The shooting killed 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, who was visiting Austin, and injured 13 others. One of the 13 who were injured, identified by family members to KXAN as Jessica Ramirez, was fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot. Family members said she needed back surgery because of her injuries.

The 17-year-old was the second person arrested in connection with the shooting. Police arrested the first person, only identified as a minor, on June 13. The teen arrested now is currently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and, according to jail records, is in custody at the Travis County Jail.