(WFLA) — An Alabama deputy faced an unusual obstacle Friday morning when he found that his patrol car was taken over by a few goats.

Deputy Casey Thrower in Madison County, Alabama, was serving civil papers when some hungry goats decided to check if there was anything to eat in his vehicle.

“Get out of there!” Thrower said after finding the goats. “Are you kidding me?”

According to the sheriff’s office, Thrower would sometimes leave his patrol vehicle open because he would sometimes have to run from dogs, which required a way for him to escape.

Thrower made the discovery when he heard something in the car finding the goats on top of and inside his vehicle, one of them eating the paperwork in his vehicle.

However, instead, he dealt with couple hungry goats munching on the paper work in his vehicle.

“Quit eating that! Get out of here!” Thrower shouted as he tried to scare the goats off his vehicle.

Eventually, he managed to get the goats off his vehicle. The sheriff’s office decided to share the video to make people laugh.

“Deputy Thrower has been serving the citizens of Madison County for about 40 years and is considered one of our G.O.A.T deputies,” the sheriff’s office said. “We got a huge kick out of this today and hope it brought a smile to your face as well.”