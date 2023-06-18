TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pennsylvania father got a little emotional after receiving his Father’s Day gift on Sunday.

Video taken by Jimmy Gaspero of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, shows the moment his father read a comic he made him of his meatball recipe.

The comic, called “It’s Not Just a Meatball,” was written by Jimmy with help from @James_Greatorex on Twitter. It’s part of the “Comics from the Kitchen” anthology, which includes more than 20 other recipes.

Jimmy said he wanted to gift the comic book to his dad because he was the one who got him into reading comics.