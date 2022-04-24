HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Arby’s employee in Alabama was arrested Saturday for throwing hot grease at a customer during a drive-thru altercation, according to police.

Local authorities responded around to the restaurant around 3:15 p.m. after a caller reported the dispute between a customer and an employee. First responders arrived and provided medical treatment to the victim who was doused with hot grease.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told WVTM the store was immediately closed and the employee was terminated. The report added that Arby’s is cooperating with police.

The employee was arrested on assault charges.

Police did not immediately provide additional information. The case is under investigation.