Arby’s reveals out-of-this-world Storm Area 51 menu

The menu items will be served exclusively at the Storm Area 51 event in Nevada

HIKO, Nev. (KLAS) – Arby’s has been working on a top-secret menu exclusively for the “Storm Area 51 Basecamp” event, and now they are rolling it out.

The Arby’s Food truck drove 2,000 miles across the country to attend the event in Nevada. It will have four new special menu items on Saturday at the Alien Research Center in Hiko.

Arby’s Galaxy Shake

Dessert first: The “Galaxy Milkshake” is described as sweet, blue and topped with fruity, crunchy candies. It features cosmic colors that change as you drink it.

The Redacted on Rye Sandwich

The main course: The “Redacted on Rye Sandwich” is an otherworldly take on Arby’s Rachel Sandwich. It’s stacked with roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, slaw and thousand island dressing on rye bread.

The E.T. Slider

Slider snacks: The “E.T. Slider” is a simple sandwich. It includes a chicken tender smothered in Arby’s famous sweet Bronco Berry sauce on a slider bun.

Arby’s Frying Objects

Savory Side: “Arby’s Frying Objects” are Arby’s loaded fries, complete with “moon rocks.”

