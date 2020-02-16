Applicants try to send mayo to Mayo Clinic after acceptance letter mishap

(CNN) – A mix-up has landed Mayo Clinic in some hot condiments!

First, the institution sent 360 letters of acceptance to Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine applicants. Then a message was sent out a few hours later informing the hopefuls a technical error was discovered and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn.

Those recipients had all been interviewed for the school and were waiting to hear if they were accepted.

A reporter with KIMT spoke with one of the impacted applicants and they said the apology given to all the applicants included an email and a “scripted” phone call informing everyone they’re now wait-listed.

The applicants thought the apology was insincere. So, in response, one applicant who wishes to remain anonymous started a humorous GoFundMe page to finance the shipment of 2,000 gallons of mayonnaise to Mayo Clinic’s admissions director.

The petition’s creator told KIMT’s reporter it was meant to be a joke, pointing out how medical school applicants don’t have any power in this process.

Mayo Clinic did provide KIMT News with a statement in response to the mistake.

In part, it said, “We deeply regret having caused disappointment to these applicants and we are continuing to investigating the issue.”

