TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Applebee’s is offering a weekly Date Night Pass for $200 that includes up to $30 in food per week for a year.

The passes will go on sale Monday at Noon Eastern Time and there is only a limited number available, according to the restaurant.

The Date Night Pass gives up to a $30 discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks 52 times between Feb. 1, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025. The pass can only be used once per 24-hour period.

“Simply present your Applebee’s Date Night Pass to your server when placing your order for dine-in at participating Applebee’s Grill + Bar locations in the United States,” the website reads. Passes can also be redeemed for online orders using a promo code on the back of the pass, however it can’t be used on third-party delivery orders.

The pass can be redeemed at Applebee’s locations nationwide, except for 16 stores, two of which are in Pinellas County.

Applebee’s says the Date Night Pass has a value of up to $1,500. For more information, visit the Applebee’s website.