TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Margarita Mondays just got more fun after the latest announcement from Applebee’s.

The chain announced Sunday that it would be bringing back the Dollarita for a limited time at participating locations.

For the entire month of October, customers will be able to get margaritas for the price of a dollar.

“Do we need to say more?” Applebee’s said on its website. “An unbeatable price for an unbeatable drink made with tequila, triple sec, and lime. Come get yours!”

The $1 drinks are available for dine-in customers only and will be available for as long as supplies last.

According to Today, this is the first time in over three years that the restaurant has offered the Dollarita nationwide. The deal was first introduced in 2017.