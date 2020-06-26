Apple to close additional stores, 14 located in Florida

(CNN) – Spikes in cases of the coronavirus has led Apple to temporarily close 32 stores in five states, according to USA Today.
Days after shutting down 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, an additional 14 stores in Florida will be closed as of Friday.
Apple temporarily shuttered all of its stores nationally in March and began a phased reopening in May. The company has said it will continue to monitor local conditions for employee and customer safety.
For stores that remain open, Apple is requiring customers to wear face coverings. Apple stores are also doing temperature checks and limiting capacity.
