SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Apple announced it is discontinuing its original music player, the iPod touch Tuesday.

However, the company says customers can purchase the iPod touch online, at Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.

Designed by American engineer Tony Fadell, the classic MP3 player launched in 2001 with the ability to store 1,000 tracks.

According to Tony Fadell’s website, Apple, was on the verge of collapse and contacted him just as his startup was going under. They were thinking of making a digital music player. But there was no team, no prototypes and no design. In March 2001, Tony and Stan Ng pitched Tony’s idea to Steve Jobs. In October, they launched the iPod to the world.

Since the launch, there’s been five different version of the iPod. The iPod Classic came first, followed by the iPod Mini, iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle and iPod Touch. Apple was still making four types of iPods as late as 2014.

Today there are more than 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists available via Apple’s streaming service “Apple Music.”

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”